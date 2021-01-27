Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop

White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief plan

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese speaks during a White House news briefing. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden White House is deploying top officials to get a wide ideological spectrum of lawmakers, governors and mayors on board with the president’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief proposal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The broad, choreographed effort shows just how crucially Biden views the stimulus to the nation's recovery and his own political success.

Driving the news: Brian Deese, chair of the National Economic Council, and Jeff Zients, Biden’s COVID czar, have a meeting scheduled with the centrist New Democrat Coalition later Wednesay.

  • Over the weekend, Deese’s meeting with 16 senators drew focus, but in reality, there are dozens of calls every day as the White House works to build the first coalition of Biden’s presidency.

How it works: Overall outreach to congressional members and staff is coordinated by Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell.

  • President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, White House chief of staff Ron Klain and senior adviser Anita Dunn have made individual calls to lawmakers this week.
  • Zients spoke Tuesday with governors from both parties and other officials briefing tribal leaders and mayors.
  • Cedric Richmond, who leads the White House's Office of Public Engagement, reached out Tuesday to civil rights groups including the NAACP, Urban League, Coalition of Black Civic Participation and Black Women’s Roundtable.

What they're saying: "President Biden and the White House are mounting a full-court press to engage leaders and stakeholders in Washington," said Michael Gwin, a deputy White House press secretary.

The big picture: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress. But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through the budget reconciliation process, which requires a bare majority in the Senate.

  • Some progressives like Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) argue Biden should move to the reconciliation track now and not waste time looking for 60 votes.
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said yesterday that “we're keeping all our options open, on the table, including budget reconciliation."

Go deeper

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Jan 26, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Schumer rattles reconciliation saber

More than an aisle separates Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, seen in the Senate Chamber after the Capitol siege. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer is expected to telegraph, as soon as tonight, that he will use his political muscle to pass some of his party’s priorities — like President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Why it matters: While the Senate majority leader wants to work with Republicans on key legislation, advisers say, he will make clear that using the simple majority vote inherent in the budget reconciliation process is one of the big sticks at his disposal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Jan 26, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of top Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation to gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour over five years.

Why it matters: The policy, which has widespread support among Democratic lawmakers, aligns with what President Joe Biden has called for in his emergency COVID-19 relief package. It would more than double the current minimum wage of $7.25.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 26, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Hundreds of Biden staffers receive COVID vaccine

Screenshots of an email inviting White House staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, obtained by Alayna Treene/Axios

A week into the job, President Biden's White House medical team has administered the coronavirus vaccine to several hundred staffers — and aims to vaccinate all in-person staff over the next few weeks, officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The new administration is ramping up steps to protect President Biden and all staff working inside the White House complex. The administration is also requiring daily employee COVID tests and N95 masks at all times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow