Luján returns to Senate after suffering stroke
Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) returned to the U.S. Senate on Thursday, a little over a month after suffering a stroke.
Driving the news: Luján received a standing ovation during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, saying, "It's an absolute honor to be back."
- "To everyone that sent me notes, that sent videos and all the prayers, it worked and it's good to be back, I'll tell you, I missed y'all," he added.
Catch up quick: Luján suffered a stroke in January and was treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital.
- Luján's office said last month that the New Mexico senator was expected to make a full recovery and return "in just a few short weeks" to vote on President Biden's Supreme Court nominee.
