Luján returns to Senate after suffering stroke

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) returned to the U.S. Senate on Thursday, a little over a month after suffering a stroke.

Driving the news: Luján received a standing ovation during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, saying, "It's an absolute honor to be back."

"To everyone that sent me notes, that sent videos and all the prayers, it worked and it's good to be back, I'll tell you, I missed y'all," he added.

Catch up quick: Luján suffered a stroke in January and was treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Luján's office said last month that the New Mexico senator was expected to make a full recovery and return "in just a few short weeks" to vote on President Biden's Supreme Court nominee.

Go deeper: Luján to return to Senate in time to vote on Supreme Court pick