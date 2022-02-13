Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Luján to return to Senate in time to vote on Supreme Court pick

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who suffered a stroke in late January, said in a Twitter video posted Sunday that he'll return “in just a few short weeks” to vote on President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

What he's saying: “I’m doing well. I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery, and I’m going to make a full recovery," Luján said in the video, in which he was flanked by his doctors. "I'm going to walk out of here, I'm going to beat this, and I'm going to be stronger once I come out."

State of play: Luján said he is being treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, and will be sent to an inpatient rehab center to finish his recovery, which "take a few more weeks."

  • “Now I’m proud to report, then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” he added.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Context: The lack of updates on Luján's health had made some New Mexico Democrats nervous about the future of his seat in a 50-50 Senate, Axios' Russell Contreras reported.

  • Lawmakers had raised questions about why it took five days for the senator's office to make the news of the stroke public.

Go deeper

Ivana SaricSara Fischer
17 mins ago - Sports

Local candidates look to Super Bowl ads to boost campaigns

David McCormick, Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Local political candidates, eager to boost their name recognition in competitive races, are buying regional ads to run during the Super Bowl.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is by far the most-viewed television event in America, making it a local candidate’s best opportunity to reach voters live. But many viewers — who have flocked to subscription streaming — may still be shocked to see a political ad alongside glossy Hollywood-produced car and beer commercials.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Suddenly it’s a good time to be a vacation traveler

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coach passenger is king — perhaps for the first time ever — as airlines scramble for a larger share of the booming leisure travel market.

What's happening: As the pandemic wanes, major carriers that traditionally make most of their money off premium business travel have shifted their attention to wooing vacationers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Online betting comes for kids

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A slew of apps and games that simulate sports and casino betting are gaining popularity among children.

Why it matters: The line between gaming and gambling is getting blurrier — and social betting, which involves no real money, can lead kids to the real thing, experts say.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow