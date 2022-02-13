Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images
Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who suffered a stroke in late January, said in a Twitter video posted Sunday that he'll return “in just a few short weeks” to vote on President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.
What he's saying: “I’m doing well. I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery, and I’m going to make a full recovery," Luján said in the video, in which he was flanked by his doctors. "I'm going to walk out of here, I'm going to beat this, and I'm going to be stronger once I come out."
State of play: Luján said he is being treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, and will be sent to an inpatient rehab center to finish his recovery, which "take a few more weeks."
- “Now I’m proud to report, then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” he added.
Context: The lack of updates on Luján's health had made some New Mexico Democrats nervous about the future of his seat in a 50-50 Senate, Axios' Russell Contreras reported.
- Lawmakers had raised questions about why it took five days for the senator's office to make the news of the stroke public.