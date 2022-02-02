Sign up for our daily briefing

Senator's stroke catches Democrats by surprise

Alayna Treene

Sen. Ben Ray Luján. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Democrats are grappling with the impact that Sen. Ben Ray Luján's absence will have on the party's agenda in their 50-50 chamber.

Why it matters: The New Mexico Democrat is doing well and expected to make a full recovery, his office says, but it's still unclear how long Luján will be out of work.

  • His absence will handicap the Democrats' agenda — from processing all but consensus nominees to ensuring the president's Supreme Court pick is approved before Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires.

What we're hearing: Democrats were shocked Tuesday when they learned Luján had a stroke — last week.

  • The majority of his Senate colleagues found out through news accounts, Axios has learned.
  • The news came as a huge surprise to members, multiple lawmakers and their aides told Axios, including those in leadership like Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).
  • Several senators said they heard through a tweet or chatter in the Capitol hallways.

The shock has since raised questions about who knew what when and why it took five days for the senator's office to make the news public.

  • As many in the Capitol have rightly noted, lawmakers deserve privacy and discretion. But they also have a duty to disclose news about their fitness for office.
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has, so far, dodged questions about when he was made aware, but he told reporters Tuesday he "didn’t learn it in the newspaper."
  • Schumer, though, had no role in the timing of the announcement, a Senate aide told Axios. “Doctors dictated the timing, not Schumer," the aide said.

Between the lines: The immediate impact of Luján's absence is minimal, given that two Republican senators — John Hoeven of North Dakota and Mitt Romney of Utah — are also unable to vote after testing positive for the coronavirus.

  • Even upon their return, Democrats will still have an operating majority if not a functional one.
  • Luján's absence will create a 49-50 split, giving Republicans veto power on the floor.
  • That means hopes of using the budget reconciliation process to pass potential Build Back Better legislation via a simple 51-vote majority is out of the question, as are nominations unable to garner the full support of the Senate Republican conference.

What it doesn't mean: Despite some concern on the left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell can't dictate Senate business.

  • Luján is still an elected senator, and the Senate's organizing resolution remains the same.
  • Schumer still controls Senate business and what bills are brought to the floor.
  • The question is more so what Democrats can't do, not what Republicans can do.

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 22 mins ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces "massive" storm

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive" on its website.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service (NWS). It's due to hit the hardest in the Ohio Valley and parts of the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 39 mins ago - Technology

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

Erin Doherty
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI investigating HBCU bomb threats as hate crimes

The University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC on February 1, 2022.

The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating the slew of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities earlier this week as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

What they're saying: "This investigation is of the highest priority for the bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country," the FBI said in an emailed statement.

