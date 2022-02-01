Sen. Luján expected to make full recovery after suffering stroke

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) suffered a stroke late last week but is expected to make a full recovery, his office announced on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Thursday and went to a Sante Fe hospital for an evaluation. He was then transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where they discovered a stroke had occurred in his cerebellum.

He underwent decompressive surgery to ease the swelling, according to the statement.

He is currently being cared for at UNM hospital.

What they're saying: "At this time, [Senator Luján] and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes,” Luján's chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said in a statement on Tuesday.