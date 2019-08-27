Sen. Ron Johnson: Russia rejected congressional visit visa request
Russia denied a visa request to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to visit the country as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member said in a statement Monday.
Details: Johnson did not say in his statement when the visit was planned for or whether any other lawmakers had been denied a visa, but he did not hold back in criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin or Russian officials, accusing them of playing "diplomatic games" by denying him entrance to Russia.
Regardless of this petty affront, I will continue to advocate a strong and resolute response to Russian aggression — and frank dialogue when possible."
— Sen. Ron Johnson statement on visa rejection
The big picture: Johnson cancelled in 2017 a planned trip to Russia after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) was denied a visa because she's on a black list created in response to U.S. sanctions, Russian officials said at the time.
He notes in his statement that he has led and supported legislation that aims to hold Russia accountable for the situation in Ukraine "and its targeting of of dissidents."
"The path Vladimir Putin has chosen for Russia is a tragedy of historic proportions.
"Instead of holding free and fair elections, respecting the rule of law, and integrating Russia’s economy with Western democracies, Putin has invaded Georgia, attempted to illegally annex Crimea, conducted war in eastern Ukraine where thousands have died, and supported a barbaric regime in Syria that has used chemical weapons on its own people in a war that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands."