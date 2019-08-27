Russia denied a visa request to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to visit the country as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member said in a statement Monday.

Details: Johnson did not say in his statement when the visit was planned for or whether any other lawmakers had been denied a visa, but he did not hold back in criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin or Russian officials, accusing them of playing "diplomatic games" by denying him entrance to Russia.