"I want him out": GOP Sen. Murkowski calls on Trump to resign

Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that she wants President Trump to resign, and if the GOP cannot separate itself from the president, she would "sincerely" question her future in the party.

Why it matters: Murkowski’s comments come as some Republicans signal they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over his actions before, during and after Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

What she's saying: “I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage newspaper.

  • "He said he’s not going to show up. He’s not going to appear at the inauguration. He hasn’t been focused on what is going on with COVID," she added.
  • "He doesn’t want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing."
  • Asked if she would consider switching her party affiliation to Independent, Murkowski said, "if the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me."

The big picture: Many lawmakers, including Republicans, have condemned Trump's actions surrounding the riot of his supporters at the Capitol.

  • House Democrats are planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday.
  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a Friday statement that, "Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more."
  • But other Republican senators, including Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), have said they would consider it.
  • Murkowski did not comment specifically on impeachment in her interview with the Anchorage Daily News.

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would "definitely consider" articles of impeachment

Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Image

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in an interview on CBS "This Morning" that he would "definitely consider" any articles of impeachment against President Trump if the House decides to move forward with that process.

Why it matters: It signals that Republican senators, including those like Sasse who voted against convicting Trump in last year's impeachment trial, may now be open to the possibility of removing the president as a result of his conduct surrounding the Capitol insurrection.

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

As allies abandon him, Trump says he'll plan for "seamless transition of power"

President Trump in a video on Thursday condemned the mob that violently stormed the U.S. Capitol one day earlier, saying the rioters "defiled the seat of American democracy."

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: We're only seeing this concession after his fiercest allies have begun to abandon him.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump mob overruns Capitol

Capitol Police, with guns drawn, guard the doors to House chambers in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On a day of high ceremony, a pro-Trump mob overran police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers inside were meeting to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: With rioters loose inside, police locked the House and Senate chamber doors as some lawmakers took cover and others evacuated. The mob banged on the chamber doors, breaking the glass. Reporters inside the Capitol said they heard shots fired. Smoke billowed outside.

