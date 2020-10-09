43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Commission cancels second presidential debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden and the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29. Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden after Trump, and then Biden, backed out of the event on Thursday.

Why it matters: Trump first refused to attend the Oct. 15 debate after the commission announced that it would be held virtually, and Biden indicated that that he too would skip it if Trump would not show.

The big picture: Biden will appear at a town hall event hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia that day, the network announced Thursday.

  • The third debate is scheduled for Oct. 22. The commission said Friday both men have said they'll attend.

What they're saying: "The campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date," the commission said.

  • "Vice President Biden looks forward to making his case to the American people about how to overcome this pandemic, restore American leadership and our alliances in the world, and bring the American people together," Andrew Bates, rapid response director for the Biden campaign said.
  • "This debate commission, you know, it sounds so good, the Presidential Commission on Debates. So wonderful," Trump said on the Mark Levin Show on Friday. "No, in my opinion, it's a crooked deal."

Jacob Knutson
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to attend town hall event after Trump pulls out of second debate

Joe Biden boarding his campaign plane at an airport in New Castle, Delaware, on Oct. 8. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden will appear at a town hall event hosted by ABC News and moderated by George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia on Oct. 15, the network announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: The second presidential debate was set for Oct. 15 until President Trump, and then Biden, backed out on Thursday. Trump first refused to attend the debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that it would be held virtually, and Biden indicated that that he too would skip it if Trump would not show.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

57.9 million people watched the VP debate on television

Photo by ROBYN BECK,ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 58 million people watched the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence on television on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen ratings, making it the second most-watched VP debate in TV history.

Why it matters: The debate was the first major political event since President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. It featured two candidates that could theoretically be asked to step in for their bosses if elected, incentivizing viewers to watch.

Alexi McCammond
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Michigan swing voters think Harris will act as president

Sen. Kamala Harris during Wednesday's vice presidential debate. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Several Michigan voters who are sticking with President Trump think that if Joe Biden gets elected, Sen. Kamala Harris will be running the show — and her Wednesday debate performance reinforced their view.

Why it matters: These are some of the few voters for whom the vice-presidential pick has outsized importance in how they view the two tickets, and for now that's benefitting Trump.

