Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Thursday that the conference will hold a 10-game football schedule eliminating non-conference opponents to begin on Sept. 26.

The big picture: The "pandemic-forced decision ... pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths," AP writes. SEC joins other conferences, including the Ivy League, that have limited or canceled their fall sports altogether over concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The SEC's title game will be held December 19, two weeks later than planned, in Atlanta.

