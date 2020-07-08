2 hours ago - Sports

Ivy League pauses fall athletic programs amid pandemic

University of Pennsylvania against Brown University in November 2019. Photo: Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ivy League conference announced Wednesday it will cancel sports because of the coronavirus pandemic and will not reconsider resuming athletic programs until at least Jan. 1, 2021, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The conference — consisting of Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Cornell, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Columbia and Brown — was the first to cancel its athletic programs this spring and is now the first Division I conference to call off football.

The big picture: Small colleges, such as such as Bowdoin, Williams and Morehouse, have similarly pulled back fall sports, while large universities have yet to announce their plans, according to Bloomberg and the NYT.

  • A number of sports, from football and basketball to cross country and sailing, are in limbo amid Wednesday's announcement.

Kendall Baker
Jun 26, 2020 - Sports

Universities cut sports teams, as they struggle with coronavirus fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As universities scramble to survive the financial fallout of the coronavirus, sports teams are being cut, abruptly ending thousands of student-athletes' careers and exposing a collegiate sports model that many believe is broken.

Why it matters: With concern about the fall football season growing by the day, the fear is that the cuts have only just begun.

Sara FischerKendall Baker
Jul 7, 2020 - Economy & Business

Sports media's race reckoning

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The national conversation about systemic racism has found its way to the sports media world, forcing companies to address their shortcomings around coverage of race and their own internal diversity.

Why it matters: Sports leagues, teams and athletes have been thrust into the cultural spotlight in recent weeks, as they often are. Now, the publications that cover sports have turned the camera on themselves.

Kendall Baker
Jul 5, 2020 - Sports

Sports return stalked by coronavirus

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Austin Meadows bumps elbows Friday during a workout at Tropicana Field. Photo: Kim Klement/USA Today Sports via Reuters

When MLB teams arrived at the ballpark this weekend for the first summer workouts of 2020, the comforting sounds of baseball brought smiles to players' faces.

Between the lines: Even the loudest crack of the bat couldn't mask the eerie silence or distract from the ever-present coronavirus threat.

