Photo: Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Michigan State University's football team will quarantine or self-isolate for the next 14 days after a student-athlete and staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Why it matters: The team was set to begin the next phase of summer training on Friday. Players must undergo repeated testing before they can be cleared to participate in workouts and training again.
Go deeper: Coronavirus canceling football would break college sports