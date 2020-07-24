1 hour ago - Sports

Michigan State football team to quarantine or self-isolate

Photo: Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan State University's football team will quarantine or self-isolate for the next 14 days after a student-athlete and staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Why it matters: The team was set to begin the next phase of summer training on Friday. Players must undergo repeated testing before they can be cleared to participate in workouts and training again.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 15,649,261 — Total deaths: 636,752 — Total recoveries — 8,923,575Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,097,270 — Total deaths: 145,184 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. States: Vermont becomes 31st state to enact face covering mandate — D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states.
  4. Business: Mass furlough of U.S. immigration officers delayed until end of August.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director.
The blue wave keeps growing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With 102 days until Election Day, the blue wave threatening to swamp President Trump's re-election chances keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Why it matters: We all know that anything can happen. But right now, every measurable trend is going against Trump — and with each day that passes, it gets increasingly harder for him to claw his way back.

Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director

Americans seem resigned to the idea that life won't return to normal until we have an approved and widely-distributed vaccine for COVID-19. The question, therefore, is when that will be.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the question with Tom Frieden, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2009 and 2017.