Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

GOP Rep. Sean Duffy resigning to care for child with heart condition

Rep. Sean Duffy. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) announced Monday that he will resign on Sept. 23 after receiving news that the child he and his wife are expecting in late October has been diagnosed with complications, including a heart condition.

The big picture: Duffy, a staunch supporter of President Trump is the 12th House Republican to announce that he will not be running for re-election this year. His seat is nestled in a solidly red district, where he won re-election by 22 points and where Trump won by 21 in 2016, per Politico.

What they're saying: "With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now," Duffy wrote.

  • "It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility," he added.

Go deeper: The GOP's demographic decay

House Republicans