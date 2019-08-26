GOP Rep. Sean Duffy resigning to care for child with heart condition

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) announced Monday that he will resign on Sept. 23 after receiving news that the child he and his wife are expecting in late October has been diagnosed with complications, including a heart condition.

The big picture: Duffy, a staunch supporter of President Trump is the 12th House Republican to announce that he will not be running for re-election this year. His seat is nestled in a solidly red district, where he won re-election by 22 points and where Trump won by 21 in 2016, per Politico.