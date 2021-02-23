Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Scoop: Scripps plots new national TV lifestyle networks

E.W. Scripps Co. signage at the NYSE in 2016. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

E.W. Scripps is planning to create new national lifestyle networks that will leverage its recent $2.65 billion acquisition of national broadcast company ION, sources tell Axios.

The big picture: The company, founded in 1878, has managed to survive by gradually spinning off its newspaper business while simultaneously acquiring and then reimagining its television assets.

Driving the news: The networks will be managed by the group within Scripps that handles entertainment programming, according to a source familiar with the company's planning.

  • The company has begun to migrate multicast networks Bounce, Court TV, Court TV Mystery, Grit and Laff to the stations that it acquired from the ION deal, creating cost savings.
  • The networks will be available to consumers both over-the-air and via cable packages, which will presumably help them reach scale at the national level.
  • Scripps currently sells most of its television advertising at the local level via its local affiliate stations. New national networks would help the local news giant tap into a more lucrative national ad market.

Catch up quick: Scripps last month completed the acquisition of ION Media, a privately-owned broadcasting company, for $2.65 billion.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway helped Scripps finance the purchase with a $600 million preferred-equity investment.

The big picture: ION owns the country's largest broadcast station group and provides most of its programming to consumers via over-the-air broadcasting, a free method of TV consumption that's growing rapidly.

  • For years, ION has mostly filled its airwaves with reruns of popular programs like Law & Order that it can sell national advertising against.
  • Free over-the-air broadcast is a nice complement to those paying for lots of subscription streaming services and it's a cheaper alternative to cable.
  • Regulations require that ION networks be included on most cable packages, so Scripps can't charge cable carriers for distributing the programming, but it gets guaranteed cable distribution.

This dynamic gives Scripps' new networks a unique advantage. They will be available not only to the American households that still pay for cable, but also to the growing number of Americans that have cut the cord.

The bottom line: The new networks could compete with the lifestyle cable networks that E.W. Scripps spun off years ago, including the Food Network, Travel Channel, HGTV and others.

  • Discovery later went on to buy those assets, which today are core to its Discovery+ streaming strategy.

Orion Rummler
30 mins ago - Health

Pfizer and Moderna expect to double vaccine shipments by spring

UCHealth pharmacist Marissa Kim prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 20 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Moderna and Pfizer plan to significantly boost vaccine shipments to the U.S. government by this spring, according to written testimony from company executives released Tuesday ahead of a House committee hearing on vaccines.

Where it stands: Pfizer expects to increase its weekly vaccine delivery from 4-5 million doses at the start of February to more than 13 million doses by mid-March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

David Perdue will not run for Senate seat in Georgia in 2022

Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced Tuesday that he will not enter the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans — including Perdue — lost two Georgia seats to Democrats during last month's dual runoffs.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Commodities hit 8-year high as market divergence continues

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tech stocks suffered some big losses on Monday, as the specter of higher U.S. borrowing costs continued to weigh on their share prices, while bullish vaccine expectations helped make the Dow the only major U.S. index to end in the green.

What happened: The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.37%, a fresh one-year high, showing investors remain bullish on the economy and a recovery in inflation.

