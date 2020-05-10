2 hours ago - Health

Gottlieb on government's remdesivir rollout: "We need a better system"

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the Trump administration needs a "better system" for distributing coronavirus therapeutics, following the chaotic rollout of the drug remdesivir.

Why it matters: As Axios' Jonathan Swan first reported, a breakdown in communication and coordination by the administration resulted in a failure last week to distribute remdesivir to some of the high-priority hospitals where it's most needed.

  • Preliminary data indicates that the drug can help patients recover from the coronavirus more quickly than patients who receive no treatment, but it does not significantly reduce the risk of death from the virus.

The backdrop: Gilead Sciences, which produces remdesivir, donated hundreds of thousands of doses to the federal government after the FDA authorized it as an emergency treatment for coronavirus patients.

  • Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day said last week that the federal government would determine which U.S. cities will receive the drug based on "urgent" need and deliver the medicine.
  • More than 32,000 doses were shipped and delivered last week to Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.
  • Some doses went to less-impacted counties around the U.S., and many other doses remain unshipped.

What he's saying: "If the government is going to take control of the supply of these kinds of therapeutics — and they don't necessarily have to do that, they chose to do that — they need to have a good system in place," Gottlieb said.

  • "I think they should have been trying to push out as many doses as fast as possible because more supply is coming into the market. There's no reason to hoard it or hold on to it."
  • "So hopefully when they start to contemplate the next therapeutic, and there will be more therapeutics in the fall or a vaccine, on how they allocate that, they're going to have a better system in place based on clinical need."

Go deeper: Why Gilead's coronavirus drug is not a "silver bullet"

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visu

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country should "brace for the pandemic's second wave," as the country confirmed 34 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday — the highest daily number in a month.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 279,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Florida surged past 40,000 on Saturday, state health figures show.

Why it matters: Case numbers in Florida have jumped since Monday, when the state eased restrictions introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. There have been 802 new cases and 46 more deaths in Florida since Friday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health

Top Trump health officials in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

CDC director Robert Redfield and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci attend a White House coronavirus briefing. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci has begun a "modified quarantine" after making a "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told CNN and the New York Times Saturday.

Driving the news: CDC director Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are in self-quarantine after a similar COVID-19 exposure, officials confirmed earlier Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the virus this week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy