2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-FDA head says mitigation hasn't worked "as well as we expected"

Ursula Perano

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that despite widespread mitigation efforts, the coronavirus has exhibited "persistent spread" that could mean a "new normal" of 30,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths a day through the summer.

Why it matters: While coronavirus cases are declining in New York — the hotspot of the virus in the U.S. — outbreaks are still growing in several states after nearly two months of social distancing. This comes as many states are beginning to reopen parts of their economy, risking a resurgence of the virus.

What he's saying:

"I think when you look out to the end of June, it's probably the case that we're going to get above 100,000 deaths nationally. ... We may be facing the prospect that 20,000, 30,000 new cases a day diagnosed becomes a new normal. And 1,000 or more deaths becomes the new normal as well. Right now we're seeing for about 30 days now, about 30,000 cases a day and 2,000 deaths a day. And if you factor in that we're probably diagnosing only 1 in 10 infections, those 30,000 cases are really 300,000 cases."
— Scott Gottlieb

Between the lines: Projections by the White House coronavirus task force on the death toll from the coronavirus have fluctuated in recent weeks.

  • President Trump said earlier this week that he's expecting 60,000–70,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a downward revision after initial projections showed 100,000 at a minimum.
  • But Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, repeated the initial projection of 100,000–240,000 on "Fox News Sunday," as the actual death toll in the U.S. surged past 66,000.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown

Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government announced that confirmed coronavirus deaths in the country increased by 174 on Sunday, well below the 474 jump it reported on Saturday.

Why it matters: It's the smallest daily increase in fatalities the country has seen since March 10, when the Italian government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 mins ago - World
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,462,2682 — Total deaths: 244,911 — Total recoveries — 1,110,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,138,690 — Total deaths: 66,570 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. States: Michigan governor denounces protestors calling to reopen state while bearing Nazi symbols and Confederate flags — Cuomo announces regional consortium for buying PPE to reduce competition.
  4. Vaccine: Oxford scientist says evidence of efficacy could come in early June.
  5. Business: Gilead's CEO said the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government
  6. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Kudlow defends comments from February claiming virus was "contained."
  7. World: Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Cuomo announces 7-state consortium for buying PPE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware are forming a regional consortium to reduce competition when purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE).

Why it matters: Cuomo and other governors have long complained that competition between states, private businesses and the federal government for critical coronavirus supplies has needlessly driven up prices in a time of emergency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow46 mins ago - Health