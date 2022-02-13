Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
A swastika drawn on a window shade in purple ink was found inside the U.S. embassy in Bulgaria last month, Axios has learned, raising concern within the State Department headquarters itself about antisemitism.
Driving the news: News of the discovery circulated in Washington on Friday after the embassy in Sofia sent back a diplomatic cable describing the incident.
- The image was first identified on Jan. 28, a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Another swastika was found inside the department itself last July, as first reported by Axios.
Why it matters: The latest swastika was found in a secure part of the embassy, indicating whoever drew it had access inside an American diplomatic outpost, according to sources with knowledge of the cable.
- "The department takes this matter extremely seriously," said Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson. "We unequivocally condemn any instances of hate or bias in the workplace, which this appears to be."
- "This is a repugnant symbol that stands for everything we as a department are standing against," he said. "We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the State Department, including our posts overseas, remain a welcoming, inclusive and bias-free workplace."
Between the lines: President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the July incident in which a swastika was found etched inside an elevator at State Department headquarters.
- "Let me be clear: Antisemitism has no place in the State Department, in my administration, or anywhere in the world,” Biden said in a statement in July. “It’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor and stand up to bigotry wherever we find it."
- The State Department launched an investigation into the incident, but its findings have not been announced.
What we're watching: Biden has nominated Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt to lead a State Department office charged with monitoring and combating antisemitism.
- While the office was created in 2004, this would be the first time the special envoy post would carry the rank of ambassador.
- During her Senate confirmation hearing this week, Lipstadt warned of a rise in antisemitism, calling it "staggering."
- "Increasingly, Jews have been singled out for slander, violence and terrorism," she said.