Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Scoop: Swastika discovered at U.S. embassy in Bulgaria

Axios

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A swastika drawn on a window shade in purple ink was found inside the U.S. embassy in Bulgaria last month, Axios has learned, raising concern within the State Department headquarters itself about antisemitism.

Driving the news: News of the discovery circulated in Washington on Friday after the embassy in Sofia sent back a diplomatic cable describing the incident.

  • The image was first identified on Jan. 28, a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Another swastika was found inside the department itself last July, as first reported by Axios.

Why it matters: The latest swastika was found in a secure part of the embassy, indicating whoever drew it had access inside an American diplomatic outpost, according to sources with knowledge of the cable.

  • "The department takes this matter extremely seriously," said Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson. "We unequivocally condemn any instances of hate or bias in the workplace, which this appears to be."
  • "This is a repugnant symbol that stands for everything we as a department are standing against," he said. "We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the State Department, including our posts overseas, remain a welcoming, inclusive and bias-free workplace."

Between the lines: President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the July incident in which a swastika was found etched inside an elevator at State Department headquarters.

  • "Let me be clear: Antisemitism has no place in the State Department, in my administration, or anywhere in the world,” Biden said in a statement in July. “It’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor and stand up to bigotry wherever we find it."
  • The State Department launched an investigation into the incident, but its findings have not been announced.

What we're watching: Biden has nominated Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt to lead a State Department office charged with monitoring and combating antisemitism.

  • While the office was created in 2004, this would be the first time the special envoy post would carry the rank of ambassador.
  • During her Senate confirmation hearing this week, Lipstadt warned of a rise in antisemitism, calling it "staggering."
  • "Increasingly, Jews have been singled out for slander, violence and terrorism," she said.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Biden: NFL hasn't "lived up to" promises on diverse hiring

President Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden in his annual Super Bowl interview Sunday told NBC the NFL "should be held to a reasonable standard" when it comes to its racial hiring practices.

Why it matters: The NFL has long been criticized for its lack of Black coaches. Despite Black players making up a majority of the league, there are currently three people of color with head coaching jobs, per NBC, and the majority of roles are held by white men.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

2022 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There will be 45 million more potential legal sports bettors Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

Zachary BasuGlen Johnson
1 hour ago - World

How the Afghan fallout is shaping Biden’s response to Ukraine

Citizens of Kyiv, Ukraine, take part in an open military training for civilians on Feb. 13. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia may be on the cusp of invading Ukraine, but it's the Taliban's advance on Kabul shaping much of the U.S. response.

Why it matters: After being branded incompetent and seeing their popularity ratings plummet after the Afghanistan debacle, President Biden and his team have decided to overshare information, coordinate closely and publicly with allies and tell Americans to leave the embattled country — now.

