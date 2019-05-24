Scoop: Refinery29 aims to raise $20 million

Details: The company has already raised at least $8 million, according to the filing.

The funds comes from existing backers: Stripes Group, Discovery Communications Inc. (formerly Scripps Network Interactive), WarnerMedia (previously Turner Broadcasting) and WPP, and it hopes to raise the remainder from international investors, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The new investment, which would be in the form of convertible debt, would bring the total amount the firm has raised to $145.4 million since 2010.

Between the lines: The new fundraising comes amid recent challenges, including an increasingly competitive digital advertising landscape.

The company has also gone through a series of layoffs over the last few years. Most recently, in October, Refinery29 confirmed that it would lay off 40 employees — roughly 10% of its staff. In December 2017, it laid off 34 employees.

Executives recently told Business Insider that the company brought in more than $100 million in revenue last year.

The big picture: In recent months, Refinery29 has been focused on expanding its coverage and events business internationally.

In January, it announced a multiyear deal with Endeavor's IMG, an events and talent management company, to expand its flagship pop-up event, 29Rooms, to Canada and Europe.

In March, it hired Katherine Tooley from Superfly as senior vice president of experiential events.

Yes, but: While Refinery29 seems committed to pushing forward with its expansion plans, a potential merger isn't completely off the table, say sources.

Refinery29 declined to comment and investors did not respond to requests for comment.