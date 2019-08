Mario Queiroz, the Google VP who serves as general manager of its Pixel smartphone business, is leaving the hardware unit for a new job in the office of CEO Sundar Pichai, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move comes as Google gears up for this fall's launch of the Pixel 4. Queiroz has been involved in Google's mobile efforts since the first Android phone and has led a number of other projects, including Chromecast, Google Home and the Stadia streaming game service.