Google and Samsung preview their next slate of iPhone competitors

Both Google and Samsung shared details Monday about their next phones ahead of their official announcements, bringing the rest of the fall hardware lineup that will compete with the new iPhones into focus.
Our thought bubble: These companies have experienced enough leaks to know their smartphone secrets won't keep. Announcing key features builds excitement and lets the companies help influence the narrative.
- Yes, but: It also builds anticipation, which could lead to a letdown if the final devices aren't more exciting than the sum of the features that are shared early.
Google posted details of the facial and gesture recognition features that will be part of the Pixel 4. As with the iPhone X series, users will be able to use their faces to unlock the device, with a radar sensor allowing hand gestures to control the device.
- Earlier in the year Google tweeted a photo of the rear cameras amid a series of leaks about the device.
Samsung, meanwhile, is roughly a week from its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, where it is widely expected to announce the Note 10.