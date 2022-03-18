Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Arnold Schwarzenegger debunked disinformation regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a now-viral video on Thursday, and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war.

Why it matters: The actor and former California governor has long had an immense following in Russia, per the New York Times. His is one of 22 Twitter accounts that Putin's presidential Twitter account follows.

What they're saying: Schwarzenegger specifically addressed Russian propaganda in his video which now has millions of views, saying "you're not being told the truth about the consequences of this war."

"Ukraine did not start this war," he said. "Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people's war."

Addressing Putin, Schwarzenegger said: "You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war."

Speaking to Russian soldiers, he added: "Your lives, your limbs, your futures are being sacrificed for a senseless war being condemned by the entire world."

The big picture: Schwarzenegger wrote the statement with his communications team and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a leading Ukraine expert, fact-checked the script, the former governor's spokesperson told the Times.