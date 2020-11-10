Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Chuck Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Senate Democratic caucus re-elected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and added Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) to its leadership ranks, a Senate Democratic source tells Axios.

Why it matters: The re-election of the full Senate Democratic leadership team comes after a relatively disappointing general election in which the party failed to win outright control of the Senate, despite record amounts of fundraising. Democrats still have a chance to become the Senate majority if they win a pair of Georgia runoffs in January.

Full Democratic leadership:

  • Leader: Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)
  • Whip: Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.)
  • Assistant Leader: Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.)
  • Chair of Democratic Policy and Communications Committee: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.)
  • Vice Chair of Conference: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)
  • Vice Chair of Conference: Sen. Mark Warner (Va.)
  • Chair of Steering Committee: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
  • Chair of Outreach: Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.)
  • Vice Chair of DPCC: Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.)
  • Secretary: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.)
  • Vice Chair of DPCC: Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)
  • Vice Chair of Outreach: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)

The other side: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unanimously re-elected by his GOP colleagues on Tuesday, Senate GOP leadership sources tells Axios. The entire Republican leadership team is also expected to be re-elected, apart from Sen. Todd Young (Ind.) as chair of the Senate GOP's campaign arm. Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) is running for Young’s position unopposed.

  • Senate votes are still ongoing.

Republican leadership:

  • Leader: Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.)
  • Whip: Sen. John Thune (S.D.)
  • Chair of Republican Conference: Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.)
  • Chair of Republican Policy Committee: Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.)
  • Vice Chair of Republican Conference: Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa)
  • Chair of Republican Senatorial Committee: Sen. Todd Young (Ind.)

What to watch: Decisions on committee leaders and House leadership elections will be held at a later date.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The intra-left flashpoints over climate and energy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Environmentalists are all psyched that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, but tensions on the left could soon come to the surface as Biden starts implementing his energy agenda.

Why it matters: Democrats and the wider left are in the midst of a public reckoning with how progressive the party's stances and message should be.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
3 hours ago - Technology

European Union hits Amazon with antitrust charges

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, claiming the company is acting anti-competitively when it uses data from sellers on its marketplace to develop its own products.

Why it matters: Europe could seek billions of dollars in fines from Amazon, and regulators' findings could inform the work of U.S. antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly started looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers last year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition starts congressional outreach

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden transition team is officially reaching out to Democratic lawmakers, telling them that President-elect Biden is eager "to seize this transition period to get started."

Why it matters: The transition is signaling that it wants to work with congressional offices and draw on their expertise — and personnel — to implement Biden's agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow