Chuck Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader

The Senate Democratic caucus re-elected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and added Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) to its leadership ranks, a Senate Democratic source tells Axios.

Why it matters: The re-election of the full Senate Democratic leadership team comes after a relatively disappointing general election in which the party failed to win outright control of the Senate, despite record amounts of fundraising. Democrats still have a chance to become the Senate majority if they win a pair of Georgia runoffs in January.

Full Democratic leadership:

Leader: Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)

Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) Whip: Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.)

Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.) Assistant Leader : Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.)

: Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.) Chair of Democratic Policy and Communications Committee : Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.)

: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.) Vice Chair of Conference : Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Vice Chair of Conferenc e: Sen. Mark Warner (Va.)

e: Sen. Mark Warner (Va.) Chair of Steering Committee : Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)

: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) Chair of Outreach : Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.)

: Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) Vice Chair of DPCC : Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.)

: Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) Secretary : Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.)

: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) Vice Chair of DPCC : Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)

: Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) Vice Chair of Outreach: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)

The other side: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unanimously re-elected by his GOP colleagues on Tuesday, Senate GOP leadership sources tells Axios. The entire Republican leadership team is also expected to be re-elected, apart from Sen. Todd Young (Ind.) as chair of the Senate GOP's campaign arm. Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) is running for Young’s position unopposed.

Senate votes are still ongoing.

Republican leadership:

Leader: Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.) Whip: Sen. John Thune (S.D.)

Sen. John Thune (S.D.) Chair of Republican Conference: Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.)

Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.) Chair of Republican Policy Committee: Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.)

Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.) Vice Chair of Republican Conference: Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa)

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) Chair of Republican Senatorial Committee: Sen. Todd Young (Ind.)

What to watch: Decisions on committee leaders and House leadership elections will be held at a later date.