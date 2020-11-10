Chuck Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
The Senate Democratic caucus re-elected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and added Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) to its leadership ranks, a Senate Democratic source tells Axios.
Why it matters: The re-election of the full Senate Democratic leadership team comes after a relatively disappointing general election in which the party failed to win outright control of the Senate, despite record amounts of fundraising. Democrats still have a chance to become the Senate majority if they win a pair of Georgia runoffs in January.
Full Democratic leadership:
- Leader: Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)
- Whip: Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.)
- Assistant Leader: Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.)
- Chair of Democratic Policy and Communications Committee: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.)
- Vice Chair of Conference: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)
- Vice Chair of Conference: Sen. Mark Warner (Va.)
- Chair of Steering Committee: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
- Chair of Outreach: Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.)
- Vice Chair of DPCC: Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.)
- Secretary: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.)
- Vice Chair of DPCC: Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)
- Vice Chair of Outreach: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)
The other side: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unanimously re-elected by his GOP colleagues on Tuesday, Senate GOP leadership sources tells Axios. The entire Republican leadership team is also expected to be re-elected, apart from Sen. Todd Young (Ind.) as chair of the Senate GOP's campaign arm. Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) is running for Young’s position unopposed.
- Senate votes are still ongoing.
Republican leadership:
- Leader: Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.)
- Whip: Sen. John Thune (S.D.)
- Chair of Republican Conference: Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.)
- Chair of Republican Policy Committee: Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.)
- Vice Chair of Republican Conference: Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa)
- Chair of Republican Senatorial Committee: Sen. Todd Young (Ind.)
What to watch: Decisions on committee leaders and House leadership elections will be held at a later date.