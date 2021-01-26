Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Schumer rattles reconciliation saber

More than an aisle separates Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, seen in the Senate Chamber after the Capitol siege. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer is expected to telegraph, as soon as tonight, that he will use his political muscle to pass some of his party’s priorities — like President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Why it matters: While the Senate majority leader wants to work with Republicans on key legislation, advisers say, he will make clear that using the simple majority vote inherent in the budget reconciliation process is one of the big sticks at his disposal.

Driving the news: For the first time, President Biden today indicated an openness to using reconciliation to help push his plan through Congress, saying the decision is up to the "leaders of the House and the Senate.”

  • Biden also set the clock, saying that he would give the bipartisan approach a couple of weeks but wants Congress to act quickly: “Time is of the essence.”
  • Schumer was expected to outline his own thoughts during an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

How it works: Schumer wouldn’t need any Republican support if he can hold all 50 Democratic-leaning senators, since Vice President Kamala Harris can break any ties in the 50-50 chamber. Under regular rules, he would need 60 votes.

  • "Reconciliation can be a longer process,” said Tamara Fucile, a senior adviser for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “But it can still be done over the course of several weeks.”

One big question is whether Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell need to strike a deal on a 50-50 power-sharing agreement before Democrats can move forward with a budget resolution.

  • A Senate leadership aide familiar with the internal talks told Axios they don't: "The bottom line is Democrats have the ability to bring up a budget, and that's all that matters."

Go deeper: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the incoming chair of the Budget Committee, again made the case Sunday for resorting to reconciliation.

  • "What we cannot do is wait weeks and weeks and months and months to go forward,” Sanders said on CNN. “We have got to act now.”

Between the lines: Biden’s team has always contemplated using reconciliation twice in a single year: first for an immediate relief plan, and second for an infrastructure and tax package.

  • While the president wants to show Republican senators he’s willing to earn their votes with a good-faith effort toward unity, today he made it clear he'll resort to power politics if necessary.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leaves the Senate floor on Jan. 1. Photo: Liz Lynch/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Democrats plan to push a coronavirus relief package through the chamber with a simple majority vote.

Why it matters: "Budget reconciliation" would allow Democrats to forgo the Senate's 60-vote requirement and could potentially speed-up the next relief package for millions of unemployed Americans. Democrats hold the the 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Progressives pressure Schumer to end filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

A progressive coalition is pressuring Chuck Schumer on his home turf by running a digital billboard in Times Square urging the new majority leader to end the Senate filibuster.

Why it matters: Schumer is up for re-election in 2o22 and could face a challenger, and he's also spearheading his party's broader effort to hold onto its narrow congressional majorities.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Vaccinations, relief timing dominate Sweet 16 call

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) speaks during a news conference in December with a group of bipartisan lawmakers. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Vaccine distribution, pandemic data and a cross-party comity dominated today's virtual meeting between White House officials and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, Senator Angus King told Axios.

Why it matters: Given Democrats' razor-thin majority in both chambers of Congress, President Biden will have to rely heavily on this group of centrist lawmakers — dubbed the "Sweet 16" — to pass any substantial legislation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow