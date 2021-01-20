Sign up for our daily briefing

Schumer plans to pick Gary Peters to run DSCC

Sen. Gary Peters. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is poised to name Sen. Gary Peters to head their party's Senate fundraising arm for the pivotal midterm elections, a move he hopes will allow him to retain his title, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: As chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Peters will be tasked with raising the enormous amounts of money Democrats will need to preserve their razor-thin majority. The appointment is something of a surprise, given the Michigander is viewed as a low-key Midwesterner.

  • Schumer advisers are in discussions with Christie Roberts, a Democratic strategist who was instrumental in the party's two Georgia Senate victories, to serve as executive director.
  • There also are plans to name newly elected New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan as vice chairperson for the committee.
  • The Huffington Post reported this evening that Peters was a "key prospect" for the job.

What to watch: Several Republican senators are retiring in 2022 in key states, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

  • But Democrats in red states like soon-to-be Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona also are facing tough reelection fights.

The big picture: Peters just won reelection in a tight race in Michigan, but he didn't trounce his opponent, Republican John James. He also underperformed compared to Biden, winning by about 65,000 fewer votes than the president-elect.

  • The safety net is that Peters will be executing orders from Schumer, himself a former DSCC chair. He has strong opinions on how to preserve his position as majority leader and won't be shy about sharing them.
  • Sources close to the process cautioned the decision wasn't final.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
24 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Google is investigating the actions of another top AI ethicist

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo by Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google is investigating recent actions by Margaret Mitchell, who helps lead the company's ethical AI team, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The probe follows the forced exit of Timnit Gebru, a prominent researcher also on the AI ethics team at Google whose ouster ignited a firestorm among Google employees.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Joe Biden's COVID-19 bubble

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The incoming administration is planning extraordinary steps to protect its most prized commodity, Joe Biden, including requiring daily employee COVID tests and N95 masks at all times, according to new guidance sent to some incoming employees Tuesday.

Why it matters: The president-elect is 78 years old and therefore a high risk for the virus and its worst effects, despite having received the vaccine. While President Trump's team was nonchalant about COVID protocols — leading to several super-spreader episodes — the new rules will apply to all White House aides in "high proximity to principals."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department drops insider trading inquiry against Sen. Richard Burr

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) walking through the Senate Subway in the U.S. Capitol in December 2020. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Department of Justice told Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) on Tuesday that it will not move forward with insider trading charges against him.

Why it matters: The decision, first reported by the New York Times, effectively ends the DOJ's investigation into the senator's stock sell-off that occurred after multiple lawmakers were briefed about the coronavirus' potential economic toll. Burr subsequently stepped down as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

