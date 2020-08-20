1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Teacher union chief: We have to trust experts, scientists to safely reopen schools

Axios' Mike Allen (L) and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten (R). Photo: Axios

Decisions on school re-openings should be left to scientists and experts, not ideologues, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said Thursday at a virtual Axios event on the Future of Employability.

What they're saying: "I am a social studies teacher and a lawyer. I'm not a scientist, but I have to follow what the experts are telling us. They have a sense of what you actually need to do and when you follow them. If we had done that, we would be in a lot better shape in the United States," Weingarten said.

Between the lines... Weingarten says it's also necessary for officials to strengthen the quality of remote learning, including expanding access to broadband internet and ensuring homes have enough devices to go around.

  • "Before the pandemic ... I would have said that distance learning is not a substitute for in-person. It can supplement, but it can never substitute for," Weingarten said.
  • "We have an obligation to make remote better because until we can really decrease (coronavirus) community spread throughout the United States, distance learning and distance working is going to be a fact of life," she added.

Updated 18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) told Axios's Mike Allen it's too soon to call his state a "COVID success story."

The big picture: New Jersey was a coronavirus hotspot at the beginning of the pandemic. It now requires travelers from certain states to quarantine after they enter the state as hospitalizations and fatalities have drastically declined since June.

Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: The future of employability

Axios hosted a conversation on the future of broadband access and the need for leadership now and over the next five years, featuring Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Microsoft President Brad Smith and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Caitlin Owens
9 hours ago - Health

Schools soldier through coronavirus outbreaks

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Only a few weeks into the school year, hundreds of students, teachers and staff across the country have been diagnosed with the coronavirus or sent home to quarantine after being exposed.

Why it matters: For now, most of the affected schools are opting to play coronavirus whack-a-mole, providing a complicated alternative to in-person and virtual learning.

