"On the 24th , special counsel Mueller testifies that Russia interfered in our 2016 election to assist the Trump campaign, which knew about the interference, welcomed it, and utilized it."

Why it matters: Schiff, whose presentation has stretched for hours and has largely recounted evidence already made public in the House impeachment inquiry, argues that Trump's conduct in those three days alone is "grounds for removal" as president.

The big picture: Notably, Schiff has referenced the Mueller investigation on numerous occasions throughout his opening argument, despite the fact that the special counsel's findings are not included in the articles of impeachment.

Democrats believe that Trump's apparent welcoming of Russian assistance in 2016 demonstrates a pattern of conduct that bolsters their case for impeaching him for abuse of power in his Ukraine dealings.

