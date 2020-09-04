2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff calls on intelligence officials to attend briefing on election security

National Intelligence Director John L. Ratcliffe during his confirmation hearing in May. Photo: Gabriella Demczuk -Pool/Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) requested on Friday that senior intelligence officials who have previously testified on Russian election interference give the committee a full briefing on Sept. 17.

Driving the news: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed congressional committee heads in late August that in-person briefings on election security issues would no longer take place and lawmakers would instead receive written "intelligence products."

Orion Rummler
19 hours ago

Russia likely to keep amplifying criticism of mail-in voting, DHS says

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf testifies to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 6. Photo: Alex Wong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's intelligence branch warned law enforcement Thursday that it believes Russian-controlled social media trolls and state media are likely to continue trying to sow distrust in U.S. election results and mail-in ballots, ABC News first reported.

Why it matters: Americans are expected to vote by mail in record numbers in November's election due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means it may be days or weeks after election day before it's clear who won the presidency and down-ballot races.

Fadel Allassan
Sep 3, 2020

House Oversight Committee subpoenas Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Aug. 24. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Wednesday for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service and information about mail delivery delays, AP reports.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices that they fear could delay election mail, disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

Kyle Daly, Stef W. Kight, Sara Fischer
Sep 3, 2020

Chaos scenarios drive gatekeepers' election prep

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Big Tech is holding dry runs to game out Election Day chaos scenarios, key participants tell Axios.

Axios has learned that Facebook, Google, Twitter and Reddit are holding regular meetings with one another, with federal law enforcement — and with intelligence agencies — to discuss potential threats to election integrity.

