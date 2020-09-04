National Intelligence Director John L. Ratcliffe during his confirmation hearing in May. Photo: Gabriella Demczuk -Pool/Getty Images
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) requested on Friday that senior intelligence officials who have previously testified on Russian election interference give the committee a full briefing on Sept. 17.
Driving the news: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed congressional committee heads in late August that in-person briefings on election security issues would no longer take place and lawmakers would instead receive written "intelligence products."