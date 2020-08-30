13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Intelligence chief's letter to Congress on election security briefings

John Ratcliffe on Capitol Hill in May. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has informed congressional committee heads via letter that in-person briefings on election security issues will no longer take place and lawmakers will instead receive written "intelligence products."

The big picture: Ratcliffe said this would safeguard details the Office of the Director of National Intelligence provides Congress, protecting sources, methods "and most sensitive intelligence" from "unauthorized disclosures or misuse" and ensure it's "not misunderstood nor politicized." Democrats on Saturday said the move abdicated the ODNI's lawful responsibility to inform Congress and denied Americans' right to know.

Read the full correspondence, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: ODNI cancels future election security briefings for Congress

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 24,834,836 — Total deaths: 840,341 — Total recoveries: 16,245,326Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,954,676 — Total deaths: 182,665 — Total recoveries: 2,118,367 — Total tests: 76,084,541Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. U.S.: The shifting geography of telemedicine
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surgeBerlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - Health

The shifting geography of telemedicine

Data shows that while telemedicine has boomed during the pandemic, its growth has varied depending on different states' lockdown policies.

Why it matters: As the pandemic begins to come under control, how lasting the telemedicine boom will be depends ultimately on whether the services can truly replace doctors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Zuckerberg: Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing Kenosha militia page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking in Germany in February. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing the page of a militia group that posted a call to arms in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the company’s CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a company Q&A.

Why it matters: Buzzfeed News reported Friday that the page for the Kenosha Guard militia group and its "Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property" event listing was flagged to Facebook moderators at least 455 times after its creation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow