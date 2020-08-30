Read: Intelligence chief's letter to Congress on election security briefings

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has informed congressional committee heads via letter that in-person briefings on election security issues will no longer take place and lawmakers will instead receive written "intelligence products."

The big picture: Ratcliffe said this would safeguard details the Office of the Director of National Intelligence provides Congress, protecting sources, methods "and most sensitive intelligence" from "unauthorized disclosures or misuse" and ensure it's "not misunderstood nor politicized." Democrats on Saturday said the move abdicated the ODNI's lawful responsibility to inform Congress and denied Americans' right to know.

Read the full correspondence, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: ODNI cancels future election security briefings for Congress