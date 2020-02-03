Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) claimed in his closing arguments during the Senate trial Monday that President Trump cannot be trusted to shun further foreign interference in the election and that voting to remove him from office is the only solution.

Why it matters: Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who has said that Trump's campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens was "inappropriate" but not impeachable, suggested on Sunday that the impeachment process will make the president "think twice" about soliciting foreign interference in the future.