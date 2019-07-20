DNC collects $8.5 million in June

The Democratic National Committee raised $8.5 million in June, of which it spent $7.5 million, according to a new FEC filing.

The big picture: The DNC ended the month with nearly $9.3 million cash on hand. Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee hasn't disclosed its June numbers yet, but closed out May with $37 million cash on hand, writes Politico. The DNC spent the bulk of its funds last month on events, though the filing failed to specify whether the functions were directly related to the first round of primary debates.

