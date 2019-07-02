Trump campaign and RNC bring in $105 million in 2nd quarter

President Trump's 2020 campaign and the RNC pulled in a combined $105 million fundraising haul during 2019's second quarter, reports the New York Times.
Why it matters: The huge amount is "a testament to the more professional operation that [Trump's] campaign has been running" for this cycle, writes the Times, which notes that the president used personal money to supplement his 2016 campaign.
By the numbers:
- Trump and his committees brought in $54 million, while the RNC raised $51 million, though Trump's campaign declined to say the total number of individual donors who contributed.
- Trump's campaign received more online donations during the second quarter of 2019 than it did in the first half of 2018.
The big picture: To put Trump's fundraising in context, during 2011's second quarter, President Obama's re-election campaign raised $47 million and the DNC brought in $38 million.
- The only 2020 Democrat to release second-quarter fundraising totals so far is Pete Buttigieg, whose campaign said he pulled in $24.8 million, a staggering sum for a candidate who was barely known at the beginning of the cycle.
What's next: The FEC will disclose all presidential candidates' second-quarter fundraising by its July 15 deadline.
