Satellite images show more Russian military deployments in eastern Ukraine

Two probable Russian military resupply and maintenance bases have been established in southern Ukraine and Crimea, and are likely being used to help reinforce and resupply operations in and near Mariupol, Maxar satellite images show.

Why it matters: Russian ground forces continue moving into eastern Ukraine, where the stage is being set for a massive offensive in the Donbas region, Maxar says in a note to reporters.

These deployments include dozens of armored vehicles, troops with tents and support equipment, and were positioned in fields and farms near Russian towns, about five miles east of the Ukraine border.

Several convoys rumbling through eastern Ukraine together contain 200+ vehicles.

Signs of ongoing artillery shelling continue to be seen in and around Mariupol. Smoke and fire were seen coming from a number of buildings as well as an iron and steel factory — where some of the last Ukrainian forces in the city are believed to be bunkered down.

The big picture: Other images captured by Maxar recently also showed a Russian convoy moving south through the eastern town of Velykyi Burluk toward the Donbas region.

The convey was at least eight miles long and consisted of hundreds of armored vehicles and trucks carrying artillery and support equipment.

The United Nations Human Rights Council, from which Russia was suspended last week, estimates that at least 1,892 civilians have been killed and 2,558 injured so far during Russia's invasion.

It stressed that its estimates were likely considerably lower than the actual figures because ongoing fighting has delayed its documentation efforts.

Satellite images captured on April 12 showed Russian military equipment in Dzhankoi, Crimea.

An image captured on April 12 shows a Russian maintenance area for armored vehicles and equipment near an airfield in Kherson, Ukraine.

An image captured on April 12 shows buildings on fire in Mariupol, Ukraine.

An image captured on April 12 shows a Russian convoy near Bilokurakyne, Ukraine.

