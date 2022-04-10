Newly released satellite images show a Russian military convoy moving south through the eastern town of Velykyi Burluk toward the Donbas region, according to Maxar Technologies.

Driving the news: In the photos taken on Friday, the convoy stretches at least eight miles long and consists of hundred of armored vehicles and trucks carrying artillery and support equipment, per an emailed statement from Maxar Technologies.

The convoy is headed toward the city of Izium in eastern Ukraine, which Russian forces captured last week and are using as a staging ground for an attack on Sloviansk, a city that's strategically critical in Russia's effort to capture the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the New York Times reported.

The fight to take Donbas is becoming a central focus for Russian forces following their failure to capture Kyiv, a U.S. Defense official said in a press release Friday.

In photos

Convoy of armored vehicles and trucks. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies