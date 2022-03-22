Skip to main content
29 mins ago - World

Satellite images capture fire and flooding at key Ukraine cities

Rebecca Falconer
Burning apartment buildings likely shelled by artillery, burning buildings in Mariupol
Burning apartment buildings likely shelled by artillery, and other structures ablaze in Mariupol. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

New satellite images show the effects of days of Russia's attacks on key Ukraine cities Kyiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol as the Russian military invasion enters a 27th day.

Of note: Maxar Technologies' images, taken March 18-21, capture growing flooding at the Kyiv region's Irpin River, which Russian forces would need to cross in order to capture Kyiv from the west, CNN notes.

The big picture: "Artillery forces remain deployed around each" of the three Ukrainian cities "and they continue to fire on civilian areas with widespread damage seen to residential buildings, industrial areas and infrastructure," per an emailed statement from Maxar Technologies.

In photos: Effects of Russian bombardment of Ukraine
Overview of Antonov Airport, Irpin and flooding along Irpin River.
An overview of Antonov Airport, Irpin, and flooding along the Irpin River in the Kyiv region. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
Burning and damaged buildings near train station, Irpin
Burning and damaged buildings near a train station in Irpin. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
Multispectral images of burning storage tanks and damage in industrial area, Chernihiv
Multispectral images of burning storage tanks and damage in the industrial area of Chernihiv. Image: Maxar Technologies
Russian ground forces deployment near Dublin, 18 miles north of the Ukraine border and approximately 45 miles northwest of Chernihiv, Ukraine
Russian ground forces deployed in Dublin, Belarus, 18 miles north of the border with Ukraine. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
An overview of Mariupol theater and the surrounding area's burning buildings from ongoing artillery shelling on March 21.
An overview of Mariupol theater and the surrounding areas' burning buildings from ongoing artillery shelling. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
Go deeper