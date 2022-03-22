Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

New satellite images show the effects of days of Russia's attacks on key Ukraine cities Kyiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol as the Russian military invasion enters a 27th day.

Of note: Maxar Technologies' images, taken March 18-21, capture growing flooding at the Kyiv region's Irpin River, which Russian forces would need to cross in order to capture Kyiv from the west, CNN notes.

The big picture: "Artillery forces remain deployed around each" of the three Ukrainian cities "and they continue to fire on civilian areas with widespread damage seen to residential buildings, industrial areas and infrastructure," per an emailed statement from Maxar Technologies.

The Mariupol images underscore Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's comment in a Monday address that the besieged port city is being "reduced to ashes."

In photos: Effects of Russian bombardment of Ukraine

An overview of Antonov Airport, Irpin, and flooding along the Irpin River in the Kyiv region. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Burning and damaged buildings near a train station in Irpin. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Multispectral images of burning storage tanks and damage in the industrial area of Chernihiv. Image: Maxar Technologies

Russian ground forces deployed in Dublin, Belarus, 18 miles north of the border with Ukraine. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies