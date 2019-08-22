Sarah Huckabee Sanders to join Fox News as a contributor

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join Fox News as a contributor, making her debut on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, the network announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: Sanders was one of President Trump's most loyal defenders in the administration and is likely to take on that same role at Fox News, the president's favorite cable news channel. She became notorious for her combative interactions with members of the media and, toward the end of her tenure, lack of White House press briefings. Sanders admitted to special counsel Robert Mueller that she lied to reporters about the firing of FBI director James Comey, though she characterized it as a "slip of the tongue."