Sarah Sanders is likely to hit the speaking circuit and write a book after leaving the White House on Friday, and she'll move to Arkansas in August as the prelude to a possible 2022 run for governor, sources tell Axios.

Details: We hear the book will be billed as an account of her life in politics and experience inside the Trump administration, which she sees as very positive. Sanders plans to relax with her family in July, and she will help with Trump's re-election campaign.