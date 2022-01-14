Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden names Sarah Bloom Raskin as Fed's top banking regulator

Courtenay Brown

Sarah Bloom Raskin during a Fed meeting in 2013. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden will nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin as the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street cop, a Biden administration official said, one of three nominees being unveiled for the critical open seats on the central bank's board of governors.

Why it matters: It's Biden's biggest mark yet on the influential economic body that's center stage as the country grapples with inflation rising at the fastest pace in decades and a recovering labor market.

  • Biden also tapped Lisa Cook, an economist who teaches at Michigan State University and previously served on the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration, and Davidson College's Philip Jefferson, a former Fed economist.
  • If confirmed, Cook would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's seven-member board, while Jefferson would be the fourth Black man.

Between the lines: Raskin, Biden's pick for the Fed's vice chair of supervision, is likely to appease Democrats who want someone in the role who's tougher on financial regulation and vocal on issues like climate change.

  • Raskin, a Duke University law professor who served as a Fed governor from 2010 to 2014 before joining the Treasury Department during the Obama administration, has been outspoken about regulators calling out the risks climate change poses to the financial system.
  • If confirmed, Raskin could influence how banks and other financial institutions weigh and disclose their climate risks. Republican Senators signaled this week they will be skeptical of her climate views and may oppose her nomination entirely.

The bottom line: Biden's picks for the Fed board come at a crucial time for the central bank that's moving to tame inflation that's been more persistent than initially thought.

  • With the new additions may come more focus on issues the Fed has recently started to be more outspoken about, Fed watchers say — including climate change and a more inclusive definition of full employment that factors in indicators like the Black unemployment rate.

What's next: Fed Chair Jerome Powell, tapped for a second term by Biden in November, and Lael Brainard, Biden's pick for vice-chair, both faced confirmation hearings this week and are on track for Senate votes.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 12, 2022 - Economy & Business

Powell likely won't do what green activists want most

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is offering Democrats fresh pledges to make climate change a priority, but there's little sign he believes the central bank should act to thwart Wall Street finance for polluting industries.

Driving the news: Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the Fed would proceed with analyzing banks' readiness to grapple with global warming and the ways climate change can threaten financial stability.

Hans NicholsNeil Irwin
Jan 13, 2022 - Politics & Policy

GOP on Fed picks: Open to Brainard, wary of Raskin

President Biden listens as Lael Brainard speaks after he nominated her to be Fed vice chair in November. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Some Senate Republicans are open to voting for Lael Brainard, President Biden’s nominee to serve as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, but sound more concerned about Sarah Bloom Raskin.

Why it matters: GOP support for Brainard, a Fed governor whose confirmation hearing will be Thursday, would all but assure her confirmation. But questions about Raskin, Biden’s likely choice to serve as the Fed's top bank regulator, raise doubts for her.

Neil Irwin
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

How Fed policy can narrow racial divides

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

When the Federal Reserve moves to raise or lower interest rates, it affects nearly every corner of the economy at once, not just one group or another. Fed leaders refer to their tools as blunt instruments.

Why it matters: But it's becoming clearer that the Fed does has surprisingly powerful effects on whether people historically more likely to be on the fringes of the job market, including Black Americans and those with less education, prosper.

