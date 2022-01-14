Biden names Sarah Bloom Raskin as Fed's top banking regulator

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sarah Bloom Raskin during a Fed meeting in 2013. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Biden will nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin as the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street cop, a Biden administration official said, one of three nominees being unveiled for the critical open seats on the central bank's board of governors.
Why it matters: It's Biden's biggest mark yet on the influential economic body that's center stage as the country grapples with inflation rising at the fastest pace in decades and a recovering labor market.
- Biden also tapped Lisa Cook, an economist who teaches at Michigan State University and previously served on the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration, and Davidson College's Philip Jefferson, a former Fed economist.
- If confirmed, Cook would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's seven-member board, while Jefferson would be the fourth Black man.
Between the lines: Raskin, Biden's pick for the Fed's vice chair of supervision, is likely to appease Democrats who want someone in the role who's tougher on financial regulation and vocal on issues like climate change.
- Raskin, a Duke University law professor who served as a Fed governor from 2010 to 2014 before joining the Treasury Department during the Obama administration, has been outspoken about regulators calling out the risks climate change poses to the financial system.
- If confirmed, Raskin could influence how banks and other financial institutions weigh and disclose their climate risks. Republican Senators signaled this week they will be skeptical of her climate views and may oppose her nomination entirely.
The bottom line: Biden's picks for the Fed board come at a crucial time for the central bank that's moving to tame inflation that's been more persistent than initially thought.
- With the new additions may come more focus on issues the Fed has recently started to be more outspoken about, Fed watchers say — including climate change and a more inclusive definition of full employment that factors in indicators like the Black unemployment rate.
What's next: Fed Chair Jerome Powell, tapped for a second term by Biden in November, and Lael Brainard, Biden's pick for vice-chair, both faced confirmation hearings this week and are on track for Senate votes.