Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
President Biden said today he will renominate Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for another term — as market-watchers widely anticipated.
Why it matters: The decision caps a long stretch of uncertainty about who would steer the nation's most influential economic body. The Fed is front and center as the country faces prices rising at the fastest pace in decades.
- Biden nominated Lael Brainard to be the vice chair of the Fed’s board of governors. She was widely reported to be in the running for Powell's job if the president wanted to replace him.
Brainard was also seen as a top contender to get the nod for the vice chair for supervision role, the Fed’s banking cop. That position — along with two others — remain unfilled with no nominations, giving Biden a lot of room to leave a significant mark on the Fed.
- The White House said in a statement that "the President intends to make those appointments beginning in early December, and is committed to improving the diversity in the Board’s composition."
The big picture: The Powell-led Fed played an extraordinary and unprecedented role in helping resurrect the economy from the depths of the pandemic shock. Now he's set to continue to oversee the central bank as it charts a course to pull back on that support.
- Powell recently said the Fed would begin to slow — or taper — its massive bond purchases that have underpinned the recovery.
- The Fed has maintained the price shock is a fleeting ("transitory") phenomenon. Powell said they are in no rush to lift interest rates from rock-bottom levels because it wants to see the labor market heal further.
What they're saying: "While there’s still more to be done, we’ve made remarkable progress over the last 10 months in getting Americans back to work and getting our economy moving again," Biden said in a statement.
- "That success is a testament to the economic agenda I’ve pursued and to the decisive action that the Federal Reserve has taken under Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard to help steer us through the worst downturn in modern American history and put us on the path to recovery."
What to watch: Powell, who was first tapped as Fed chair by former President Donald Trump, is expected to face a tense confirmation process this time around.
- Perhaps the most outspoken is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who called Powell "a dangerous man" for his record on financial regulation.
- Warren ratcheted up pressure on Powell after a rare scandal hit the Fed. Two now-former officials came under fire after financial disclosures show they owned — and in one case, actively traded — assets sensitive to the monetary policy they helped shape.
- The Fed has since overhauled its trading rules. Officials and senior staff can no longer own individual stocks or actively trade.
The bottom line: Biden's decision is in step with a long tradition of giving Fed chiefs appointed by their predecessor a second term.
- Trump — who replaced then-Fed chair Janet Yellen — was a rare exception.