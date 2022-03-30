The families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre on Tuesday rejected conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' offer to settle with each of them for $120,000, per AP.

Why it matters: The Infowars host is due to face a defamation trial to determine damages after a Connecticut judge ruled last November that Jones is liable in a lawsuit brought by the victims' families after he falsely claimed the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

The families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school who filed the lawsuit — one of several brought against Jones over his false claims about the shooting — say they've been harassed and received death threats from Jones' fans, AP notes.

Driving the news: Jones said in his offer to the families that he "extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused," CNN notes.

What they're saying: "The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook," reads a statement sent to Connecticut Public on behalf of the families, Connecticut Public reports.