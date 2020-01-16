Driving the news: The progressive candidates had a heated exchange post-debate on Tuesday in Iowa after Sanders denied telling Warren that a woman could not be able to win the U.S. presidency.

What they're saying, per CNN:

Warren: "I think you called me a liar on national TV?"

Sanders: "What?"

Warren: "I think you called me a liar on national TV."

Sanders: "No — let's not do it right now. You want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion—

Warren: "Anytime."

Sanders: "You called me a liar, you told me — alright, let's not do it right now."

Context: Sanders and Warren disagreed on stage about whether or not Warren was the only candidate at the debate who had beaten an incumbent Republican in 30 years.

"Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they've lost 10 elections," she added, emphasizing that she is the only one on stage "who's beaten an incumbent Republican in 30 years."

Collectively, they've lost 10 elections," she added, emphasizing that she is the only one on stage "who's beaten an incumbent Republican in 30 years." "Bernie is my friend and I'm not here to try to fight with Bernie," Warren said at the debate after CNN asked her about Sanders reportedly telling her in a private conversation that a woman could not win the presidency.

Go deeper...