Bernie Sanders to start campaigning for Biden in person

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the final Democratic primary debate in March. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading to New Hampshire on Saturday and Michigan on Monday to campaign for Joe Biden, his team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first time Sanders will campaign in person since the coronavirus pandemic started, and sources tell Axios to expect more Democratic surrogates and former 2020 presidential candidates to hit the campaign trail for Biden in the coming weeks.

  • It also comes soon after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19, effectively halting Trump's campaign for the time being while he quarantines.

Driving the news: Sanders will host outdoor rallies in both battleground states, ensuring attendees are socially distanced and following CDC guidelines.

  • Democrats narrowly won New Hampshire in 2016 and came within striking distance of winning Michigan, and these are two states that Biden's team has heavily targeted as of late.
  • Sanders endorsed Biden after he dropped out of the presidential race. Biden's campaign invited the senator to help lead Democrats' Unity Task Force.

The big picture: Trump and Republicans continue in their effort to paint Biden as a "radical" Democrat who shares Sanders' policy wish-list including Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

  • While Biden has publicly distanced himself from that narrative, progressive Democrats continue to rally and organize for him — tabling their internal criticism for now in the hopes they can defeat Trump.

Biden to expand voter outreach with in-person canvassing

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden's presidential campaign plans to broaden its voter outreach, launching on-the-ground canvassing across several battleground states beginning this weekend, a senior Biden official tells Axios.

The state of play: As polls tighten with one month to go before Election Day, the Democratic campaign has decided to visit voters just as President Trump and allied Republican groups have done since at least June, according to AP.

Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. Harris is moving forward with her previously planned campaign stop in Las Vegas today, as well.

Driving the news: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," read a statement from the Biden campaign.

Is the campaign over?

Photo: Saul Loeb, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could bring both presidential campaigns and national politics to a screeching halt with a month left in the election.

The big question: Is this a temporary disruption, or will it effectively ground the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

