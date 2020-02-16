1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders: Bloomberg will not create the "energy" needed to beat Trump

Axios

Photos: Drew Angerer; Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders tore into fellow 2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg at a campaign event in Las Nevas on Saturday, arguing that the billionaire and former mayor "will not create the kind of excitement and energy" needed to generate high voter turnout and defeat President Trump.

Why it matters: Bloomberg has surged in national polling recently, having poured millions of dollars into campaign ads largely targeting Trump. His candidacy has become an obvious foil for Sanders, whose grassroots campaign railing against billionaires and the establishment has vaulted him to frontrunner status.

What they're saying:

We will not create the energy and excitement we need to defeat Trump if that candidate pursued, advocated for, and enacted, racist policies like stop-and-frisk, which caused communities of color in his city to live in fear. We will not defeat Donald Trump with a candidate who in 2015 stated, and I quote: ‘I, for example, am not in favor, have never been in favor of raising the minimum wage.’
We will not defeat Donald Trump with a candidate who opposed modest proposals during Barack Obama’s presidency to raise taxes on the wealthy, while advocating for cuts to Medicare and Social Security. We will not defeat Donald Trump with a candidate who, instead of holding the crooks on Wall Street accountable, blamed the end of the racist policies such as red-lining for the financial crisis. Mayor Bloomberg with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump.
— Sanders said, per the WashPost's Dave Weigel

The big picture: Bloomberg is not on the ballot in Nevada, which will host its caucuses next Saturday. He does, however, have a chance to qualify for the Las Vegas debate on Feb. 19, which would mark the first time he and his 2020 competitors would face off in person.

Go deeper: Inside Michael Bloomberg's unconventional campaign

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan

Bloomberg says he hopes Sanders changes

Bloomberg stands by his campaign bus after speaking at an event in Compton Monday. Photo: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg tells me he'd support Bernie Sanders over Donald Trump if those were his two options, but that people should understand Sanders at this moment is "so far to the left it's not practical" and that "what he wants to do would never get through Congress."

Why this matters: While Bloomberg's also seeking the Democratic nomination, he's committed to supporting whoever wins it.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Bloomberg targets Trump for his "empty promises" on infrastructure

Photo: Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group

Michael Bloomberg's 2020 campaign is releasing a digital ad on Wednesday that goes after President Trump for his "empty promises" on infrastructure.

Why it matters: Bloomberg is continuing to spend his unlimited funds on ads that question Trump's governing abilities, which have prompted Trump to tweet negatively about his billionaire rival on several occasions. The ads highlight an issue on many voters' minds while impeachment is consuming Washington.

Go deeperArrowJan 22, 2020
Mike AllenMargaret Talev

Mike Bloomberg copies Trump to beat Trump

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

To beat President Trump, Mike Bloomberg wants to be candidate Trump.

The state of play: Axios visited Bloomberg's new campaign HQ in Times Square yesterday, and we were struck by how much his 1,000+-person team is learning from — while trying to surpass — the Trump campaigns of 2016 and 2020.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 23, 2020