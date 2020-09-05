1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders: America should prepare for Trump's refusal to concede

Bernie Sanders. Photo: Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in an interview with Politico on Friday warned that Americans must ready themselves for the possibility that President Trump will refuse to leave office even if he loses November's election.

What he's saying: "Trump was saying ... ‘the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,’" Sanders recalled, alluding to Trump comments from the Republican National Convention. "Now he is making that statement at a time when virtually every national poll has him behind."

  • Sanders also suggested that comments made during Trump's Fox News interview with Chris Wallace in July could signal the president's unwillingness to concede.
    • Trump told Wallace when asked whether he'd accept the election results, "I have to see. Look, you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time, either."

What to watch: Sanders plans to "alert the American people about what that nightmarish scenario might look like in order to prepare them for that possibility and talk about what we do if that happens."

  • The senator is calling on journalists and social media companies to inform people that election results could come days, if not weeks, after November 3, given the anticipated surge in mail-in voting due to the pandemic
  • He's also calling on state legislatures to allow elections workers to start counting mail-in ballots prior to the election.

Orion Rummler
Sep 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Russia likely to keep amplifying criticism of mail-in voting, DHS says

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf testifies to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 6. Photo: Alex Wong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's intelligence branch warned law enforcement Thursday that it believes Russian-controlled social media trolls and state media are likely to continue trying to sow distrust in U.S. election results and mail-in ballots, ABC News first reported.

Why it matters: Americans are expected to vote by mail in record numbers in November's election due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means it may be days or weeks after election day before it's clear who won the presidency and down-ballot races.

David NatherMike Allen
Updated Sep 4, 2020 - Technology

Zuckerberg warns of post-election violence

Mark Zuckerberg tells "Axios on HBO" that Facebook is imposing new election rules to deter use of the platform to spread of misinformation and even violence, and to help voters see the results as "legitimate and fair."

Driving the news: The new measures, announced Thursday, include throwing a flag on posts by candidates who claim premature victory, and forbidding new ads within a week of Election Day.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Sep 3, 2020 - Technology

Facebook will ban new political ads a week before Election Day

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook said Thursday that it will no longer accept new political ads for the week leading up to Election Day. It will also label posts from candidates who claim victory prematurely and will direct users to the official results.

Why it matters: It's the most aggressive effort Facebook has made to date to curb manipulation in the days leading up to the U.S. election.

