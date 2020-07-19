1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump declines to say he'll accept results of election: "I have to see"

President Trump refused to say on "Fox News Sunday" whether he would accept the results of November's election if he loses to Joe Biden, telling host Chris Wallace: "I have to see. I'm not just going to say yes. I'm not going to say no."

Why it matters: Trump gave a similar answer in 2016 when he was running against Hillary Clinton, prompting concerns there might not be a peaceful transition to power. At that time, however, Trump was not the incumbent.

  • Trump said his willingness to concede will depend on mail-in voting, which he said he thinks is going to "rig the election" — a claim he has previously made without factual evidence.

What he's saying: "I'm not a good loser. I don't like to lose. I don't lose too often. ... Look, Hillary Clinton asked me the same thing. ... You know what, she's the one who never accepted the loss."

Mike Allen
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 14,321,366 — Total deaths: 602,886 — Total recoveries — 8,052,374Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 3,715,166 — Total deaths: 140,131 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Study: Middle, high schoolers can spread coronavirus as well as adults.
  4. Politics: Trump triples down on claim that virus will just "disappear" one day.
  5. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November — Europe's lessons on reopening the schools.
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's not offended by the Confederate flag

President Trump defended his opposition to removing Confederate symbols in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," telling host Chris Wallace that the flag does not offend him and that for many people it "represents the South."

Why it matters: Trump has attacked organizations like NASCAR that have banned the Confederate flag, claiming it's an infringement on freedom of speech. He has also threatened to veto a defense bill that would rename military installations named for Confederate leaders, despite bipartisan support in Congress.

