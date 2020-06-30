Samsung won't attend IFA consumer electronics event

Samsung said Tuesday that it won't participate in the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin this September, instead hosing a digital event early in the month.

Why it matters: The organizers behind some major tech conferences, including IFA and CES are hoping to move forward with in-person events, but could face steep resistance from key constituencies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: "We have taken the exciting decision to share our latest news and announcements at our own digital event in early September," Samsung told Axios in a statement. "While Samsung will not be participating in IFA 2020, we look forward to our continued partnership with IFA in the future.”

The Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, has said it also wants to move forward with an in-person event in January, though its announcement was met with skepticism from journalists and analysts who regularly attend the event.

Our thought bubble: Announcing a conference will move forward doesn't mean it will. Mobile World Congress had hoped to proceed this past February despite COVID-19 but was forced to cancel as key exhibitors pulled out.