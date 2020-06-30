30 mins ago - Technology

Samsung won't attend IFA consumer electronics event

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Samsung said Tuesday that it won't participate in the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin this September, instead hosing a digital event early in the month.

Why it matters: The organizers behind some major tech conferences, including IFA and CES are hoping to move forward with in-person events, but could face steep resistance from key constituencies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: "We have taken the exciting decision to share our latest news and announcements at our own digital event in early September," Samsung told Axios in a statement. "While Samsung will not be participating in IFA 2020, we look forward to our continued partnership with IFA in the future.”

  • The Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, has said it also wants to move forward with an in-person event in January, though its announcement was met with skepticism from journalists and analysts who regularly attend the event.

Our thought bubble: Announcing a conference will move forward doesn't mean it will. Mobile World Congress had hoped to proceed this past February despite COVID-19 but was forced to cancel as key exhibitors pulled out.

Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. (Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
Hans Nichols
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Russia bounty issue shows Trump "doesn't seem to be cognitively aware"

Joe Biden used President Trump's denials about intelligence on reported Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan to question the president's mental ability during a campaign appearance on Tuesday.

 What he's saying: "He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues — and then forgets it — or he doesn't think it's necessary that he needs to know it."

