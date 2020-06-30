Samsung won't attend IFA consumer electronics event
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Samsung said Tuesday that it won't participate in the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin this September, instead hosing a digital event early in the month.
Why it matters: The organizers behind some major tech conferences, including IFA and CES are hoping to move forward with in-person events, but could face steep resistance from key constituencies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
What they're saying: "We have taken the exciting decision to share our latest news and announcements at our own digital event in early September," Samsung told Axios in a statement. "While Samsung will not be participating in IFA 2020, we look forward to our continued partnership with IFA in the future.”
- The Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, has said it also wants to move forward with an in-person event in January, though its announcement was met with skepticism from journalists and analysts who regularly attend the event.
Our thought bubble: Announcing a conference will move forward doesn't mean it will. Mobile World Congress had hoped to proceed this past February despite COVID-19 but was forced to cancel as key exhibitors pulled out.