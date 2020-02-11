Samsung debuts Galaxy S20 with focus on cameras

In launching the Galaxy S20 line on Tuesday, Samsung zoomed in on the improved picture-taking abilities of its latest flagship smartphones.

Why it matters: The move is an acknowledgment that the camera is the biggest thing that helps spur consumers to buy a new smartphone.

The camera enhancements are a mix of software and hardware changes.

On the software side, a new Single Take mode lets people easily capture a combination of videos and stills of key moments.

On the hardware side, the S20 and S20+ have 64-megapixel main rear cameras, while the S20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main camera. The S20 will also support 8K video capture.

Details: The S20 will come in three versions, all of which include 5G capabilities in the U.S.

The entry-level S20 will sell for $999 and comes with a 6.2-inch screen and includes support for only low-band flavors of 5G.

The S20+ includes a 6.7-inch screen, supports both low-band and millimeter-wave 5G networks, and starts at $1,199.

The S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen and adds a nifty 4x optical zoom lens and starts at $1,399.

All models will be available for pre-order on Feb. 21 and arrive in stores March 6.

Meanwhile: The company also detailed a new foldable device, dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip, which it teased in an Oscars commercial on Sunday. The clamshell device will cost around $1,400 and go on sale Feb. 14.

