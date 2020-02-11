1 hour ago - Technology

Samsung debuts Galaxy S20 with focus on cameras

Ina Fried

Photo: Samsung

In launching the Galaxy S20 line on Tuesday, Samsung zoomed in on the improved picture-taking abilities of its latest flagship smartphones.

Why it matters: The move is an acknowledgment that the camera is the biggest thing that helps spur consumers to buy a new smartphone.

The camera enhancements are a mix of software and hardware changes.

  • On the software side, a new Single Take mode lets people easily capture a combination of videos and stills of key moments.
  • On the hardware side, the S20 and S20+ have 64-megapixel main rear cameras, while the S20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main camera. The S20 will also support 8K video capture.

Details: The S20 will come in three versions, all of which include 5G capabilities in the U.S.

  • The entry-level S20 will sell for $999 and comes with a 6.2-inch screen and includes support for only low-band flavors of 5G.
  • The S20+ includes a 6.7-inch screen, supports both low-band and millimeter-wave 5G networks, and starts at $1,199.
  • The S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen and adds a nifty 4x optical zoom lens and starts at $1,399.

All models will be available for pre-order on Feb. 21 and arrive in stores March 6.

Meanwhile: The company also detailed a new foldable device, dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip, which it teased in an Oscars commercial on Sunday. The clamshell device will cost around $1,400 and go on sale Feb. 14.

Ina Fried

Samsung uses Oscars commercial to show off new foldable phone

Photo: Samsung

Samsung just couldn't wait until Tuesday's Unpacked event to show off its new foldable smartphone. The company used a commercial during the Oscars to tease the new phone, which has already been widely leaked.

The big picture: Foldables, led by the original Galaxy Fold and Motorola's Razr, are the current novelty of the smartphone market.

Ina Fried

Verizon and T-Mobile battle over 5G at the Super Bowl

Screenshot from Verizon ad via YouTube

The 49ers and Chiefs weren't the only ones trying to score some points on Super Bowl Sunday as Verizon and T-Mobile used football's big day to trade shots over each other's 5G networks.

Why it matters: 5G is starting to arrive, but in different flavors and at different speeds — and with all the heavy marketing hype and consumer confusion that has accompanied past transitions from one generation of wireless to the next.

Kyle DalyMargaret Harding McGill

Team Trump's 5G misfires

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios


The Trump administration, eager to win the 5G race and outflank China's Huawei, has run one plan after another up the flagpole — but found it hard to keep any of them flying.

Driving the news: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow aired a new approach Tuesday to speed the emergence of U.S.-led alternatives to Huawei. Attorney General William Barr dismissed the same idea Thursday as "pie in the sky."

