Samsung uses Oscars commercial to show off new foldable phone

Samsung just couldn't wait until Tuesday's Unpacked event to show off its new foldable smartphone. The company used a commercial during the Oscars to tease the new phone, which has already been widely leaked.

The big picture: Foldables, led by the original Galaxy Fold and Motorola's Razr, are the current novelty of the smartphone market.

While the new foldable, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, is likely to be the toast of the Tuesday event, the mainstay is the next generation of the Galaxy S family, which has also widely leaked, and is expected to be dubbed the Galaxy S20.

Also over the weekend, T.M. Roh, Samsung's new head of mobile communications, published a blog post touting, among other things, the company's work with Google and Microsoft.

