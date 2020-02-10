28 mins ago - Technology

Samsung uses Oscars commercial to show off new foldable phone

Ina Fried

Photo: Samsung

Samsung just couldn't wait until Tuesday's Unpacked event to show off its new foldable smartphone. The company used a commercial during the Oscars to tease the new phone, which has already been widely leaked.

The big picture: Foldables, led by the original Galaxy Fold and Motorola's Razr, are the current novelty of the smartphone market.

  • While the new foldable, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, is likely to be the toast of the Tuesday event, the mainstay is the next generation of the Galaxy S family, which has also widely leaked, and is expected to be dubbed the Galaxy S20.
  • Also over the weekend, T.M. Roh, Samsung's new head of mobile communications, published a blog post touting, among other things, the company's work with Google and Microsoft.

Go deeper: Samsung sets Feb. 11 for next big phone launch

Internet voting takes flight

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A small agency in Washington state is about to break new ground by letting residents vote by smartphone.

Why it matters: The U.S. suffers from chronically low voter turnout, but experts are concerned that internet voting is vulnerable to hacking and manipulation.

Ina Fried

IBM and Samsung top U.S. patent list

With 2019 in the books, it's time to look at how the various tech giants fared in the competition to pile up patents.

What's new: When including various subsidiaries, Seattle-based Sqoop found that Samsung edged out perennial top patent-getter IBM for utility patent applications and grants, as well as design patents. LG and Canon also were in the top five.

Margaret Harding McGill

Google gathers D.C. policy pros for closed-door conference

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images

Google brought a slew of D.C. policy experts to its Mountain View, Calif., headquarters this week for a summit, according to people familiar with the event, as the tech company seeks to deflect scrutiny from Washington.

Why it matters: Google is in the midst of reconfiguring its approach to a newly aggressive Washington, and it cut its lobbying budget last year. With this event, the company aims to make sure D.C. influencers from across the ideological spectrum understand its products better.

