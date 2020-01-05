Samsung sets Feb. 11 for next big phone launch

Samsung has set Feb. 11 in San Francisco as the date and place for its next Unpacked event, where it is expected to launch the next high-end Galaxy smartphone as well as a new foldable device.

Why it matters: The event is being held earlier than past Galaxy launches and its announcement comes after the date was revealed in a leaked video. It comes in between next week's CES in Las Vegas and February's Mobile World Congress, a traditional launching point for smartphones.