The number of married same-sex households in the U.S. was 568,110 in 2019 — up almost 70% since 2014, the year before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, AP notes.

The big picture: 58% of the 980,000 same-sex couple households reported in 2019 were married couples.

D.C. had the highest concentration of same-sex households (2.4%), followed by Delaware (1.3%), Oregon (1.2%), Massachusetts (1.2%) and Washington state (1.1%), according to the American Community Survey.

By the numbers:

48: Average age for respondents in same-sex marriages.

47: Average age for their spouses.

82% identified as white.

13%+ were Hispanic.

Almost 7% identified themselves as Black.

Almost 4% were Asian.

16%+ of same-sex married households were interracial couples, double the rate for opposite-sex married couples.

