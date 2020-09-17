On June 26, 2015, President Obama's aides lit the White House to celebrate the day's Supreme Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
The number of married same-sex households in the U.S. was 568,110 in 2019 — up almost 70% since 2014, the year before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, AP notes.
The big picture: 58% of the 980,000 same-sex couple households reported in 2019 were married couples.
- D.C. had the highest concentration of same-sex households (2.4%), followed by Delaware (1.3%), Oregon (1.2%), Massachusetts (1.2%) and Washington state (1.1%), according to the American Community Survey.
By the numbers:
- 48: Average age for respondents in same-sex marriages.
- 47: Average age for their spouses.
- 82% identified as white.
- 13%+ were Hispanic.
- Almost 7% identified themselves as Black.
- Almost 4% were Asian.
- 16%+ of same-sex married households were interracial couples, double the rate for opposite-sex married couples.