Same-sex marriages jump nearly 70% since 2014

On June 26, 2015, President Obama's aides lit the White House to celebrate the day's Supreme Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The number of married same-sex households in the U.S. was 568,110 in 2019 — up almost 70% since 2014, the year before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, AP notes.

The big picture: 58% of the 980,000 same-sex couple households reported in 2019 were married couples.

  • D.C. had the highest concentration of same-sex households (2.4%), followed by Delaware (1.3%), Oregon (1.2%), Massachusetts (1.2%) and Washington state (1.1%), according to the American Community Survey.

By the numbers:

  • 48: Average age for respondents in same-sex marriages.
  • 47: Average age for their spouses.
  • 82% identified as white.
  • 13%+ were Hispanic.
  • Almost 7% identified themselves as Black.
  • Almost 4% were Asian.
  • 16%+ of same-sex married households were interracial couples, double the rate for opposite-sex married couples.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 29,994,772 — Total deaths: 942,989— Total recoveries: 20,375,450Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,664,021 — Total deaths: 197,447 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Politics: Former Pence aide says she plans to vote for Joe Biden, accusing Trump of costing lives in his coronavirus response.
  4. Health: Pandemic may cause cancer uptick The risks of moving too fast on a vaccine — COVID-19 racial disparities extend to health coverage losses — Infections increase in 17 states — WHO: Health care workers account for around 14% of coronavirus cases.
  5. Business: Retail sales return to pre-coronavirus trend.
The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Pence's former lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force announced that she plans to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, while accusing President Trump of costing lives with his pandemic response.

Why it matters: Olivia Troye, who described herself as a life-long Republican, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Cancer death rates drop but Black Americans still face highest risk

Adapted from the National Cancer Institute; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios 

There's some good news in 2020: Cancer death rates have been falling overall, and the gap between racial and ethnic groups has been narrowing.

Yes, but: Decades of systemic racism and the structures developed under it continue to limit the ability of Americans to benefit equally from cancer advances, some medical experts tell Axios, as seen by Black Americans who've had the highest death rate from cancer for 40 years. And the pandemic is expected to exacerbate the problem further.

