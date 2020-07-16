1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

850 LGBTQ people are running for office in 2020

Mondaire Jones, left, winner of the Democratic primary for the 17th Congressional District, addresses a Black Lives Matter protest in White Plains, New York. Photo: Bebeto Matthews/AP

A sign of progress: There are 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials across all levels of government in the U.S., up from 417 in June 2016.

What to watch: 850 LGBTQ people are running for office in 2020, including several candidates with strong chances of entering Congress, the AP reports, citing the LGBTQ Victory Institute’s Out For America.

Why it matters: 2020 has been a case study of why it's important to have a diverse set of voices in the room in all aspects of life, and LGBTQ Americans are underrepresented across all levels of government.

  • U.S. Senate: 2 of 100
  • U.S. House of Representatives: 7 of 435
  • Governors: 2 of 50
  • State legislators: 160 of 7,383

The big picture: As of 2018, there were 438 LGBTQ elected officials affiliated with the Democratic Party and only 16 Republicans, the AP notes.

  • The number of LGBTQ Black people and Hispanic people in office is up from 92 to 184 over the past three years.
  • The number of transgender elected officials is up to 26 from 6 over the same stretch.

Between the lines: Some of the surge in candidates seeking and winning office may be in response to Trump administration efforts to curtail or roll back the rights of LGBTQ people, especially transgender Americans.

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 13,670,822 — Total deaths: 586,423 — Total recoveries — 7,635,655Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,549,451 — Total deaths: 138,072 — Total recoveries: 1,075,882 — Total tested: 42,521,027Map.
  3. States: Georgia governor bans local governments from issuing mask mandates — Florida breaks single-day record with over 150 coronavirus deaths.
  4. Sports: NCAA warns fall sports at risk as coronavirus data points in "wrong direction."
  5. Public health: The risk of loneliness and trauma from COVID-19.
Sara Fischer
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Netflix shocks Wall Street with earnings miss, weak 3rd quarter guidance

Illustration:Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix's stock was down more than 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the entertainment giant said it missed analyst expectations on earnings-per-share and added fewer subscribers than expected during the second quarter.

Why it matters: Netflix was supposed to be a safe bet for investors this quarter. Third-party measurement companies like Nielsen and Parrot Analytics suggested throughout the quarter that the entertainment giant was pulling ahead of competitors in the U.S. in terms of consumer engagement during the pandemic.

Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Inside the NBA bubble

In two weeks from Thursday, the National Basketball Association is scheduled to resume the season that it abruptly suspended in March. All sorts of other businesses are watching closely — because if the NBA can't control infections inside of its Disney World bubble, then it increases concerns for everyone outside the bubble.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with The Washington Post's Ben Golliver, one of 10 NBA beat reporters currently on the inside.