Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in Capitol's National Statuary Hall

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in the Capitol's National Statuary Hall on Friday.

The state of play: The Supreme Court also announced Monday that Ginsburg will lie in repose on the front steps of the building on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing the public to pay respects to the late justice outside.

Ginsburg's body will arrive at the court on Wednesday, and there will be a private ceremony in the building that day.

The public can pay respects to Ginsburg outside the court on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Her burial will be private and held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Situational awareness: President Trump said on Monday that he would nominate Ginsburg's replacement on "Friday or Saturday."